Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.61
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
