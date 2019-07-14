Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.61 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.