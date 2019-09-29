Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 0.48 130.26M 13.56 10.73

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,196,735.84% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166.8 average price target and a 13.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 86.9% respectively. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.