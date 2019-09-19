Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and 23135 (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 23135 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and 23135 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 44.99%. Competitively, 2.95% are 23135’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats 23135 on 3 of the 3 factors.
