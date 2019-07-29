Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 30.23% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.