Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 13 0.64 6.63M 1.09 13.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 51,555,209.95% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 76.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.