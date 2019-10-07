Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|13
|0.64
|6.63M
|1.09
|13.18
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|51,555,209.95%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 76.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
