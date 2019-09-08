Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.49 N/A 0.38 43.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 6.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.