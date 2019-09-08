Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.49
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 6.63% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
