Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Comparison side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 49.65%. Competitively, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.