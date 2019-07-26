Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Tenzing Acquisition Corp.