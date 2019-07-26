Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.
Dividends
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.