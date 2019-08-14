Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Contrasting side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.35 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 16.26% and its average price target is $31.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 51.1% respectively. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.