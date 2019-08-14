Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.