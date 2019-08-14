Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Comparison side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.