Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparing side by side

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 142 3.17 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has 2.74% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.