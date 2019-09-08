Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.05 N/A 0.35 47.47

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.