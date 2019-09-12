Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Comparing side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.79 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -12.13% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 94.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.