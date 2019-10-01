Tensile Capital Management Upped Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $5.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While South Dakota Investment Council Raised Stake by $12.57 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.41M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 459.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 135,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 164,590 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33 million, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile accumulated 0.07% or 7,298 shares. E&G Limited Partnership owns 2,185 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,429 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 33,581 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. F&V Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 3,043 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns reported 116,006 shares stake. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mariner Ltd accumulated 217,401 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 48,163 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.61M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested in 217,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. U S Global Investors Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 6,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 373,160 shares. Ci Inc holds 0.03% or 52,839 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 80,000 shares to 285,585 shares, valued at $21.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,355 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 572,572 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 15,181 shares. Westwood Grp owns 22,105 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 593,660 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 44,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.19% or 10,242 shares in its portfolio. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. First Advsr LP accumulated 269,242 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 13,017 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 12,113 shares.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $15,614 activity.