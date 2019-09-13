Tensile Capital Management Upped Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $5.17 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $2.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 1.78M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 37,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 6.50M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 37,780 shares to 227,780 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN).