Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake; Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) Sentiment Is 1.12

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 2.81M shares with $24.50 million value, down from 2.85M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $4.05B valuation. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 11.75 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc (EBSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 56 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 50 decreased and sold their holdings in Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 33.29 million shares, up from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Meridian Interstate Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 7/8/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Jobs Growth Roars Back: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.59M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 71,117 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 24/04/2018 – Meridian Bancorp 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – News On Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. (MRDN) Now Under ATIS; 22/05/2018 – Sunworks to Complete Solar Roof Mount and Carport Installation for Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – SENTIENT HAS AGREED TO EXTEND NON-ARM’S LENGTH LOAN FACILITIES BY 5 MONTHS TO MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Waste Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRDN); 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for 930,166 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 331,000 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.61% invested in the company for 209,320 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.05% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,847 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 408,402 shares. 363,590 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 1.91M shares. Penn Capital Management Inc holds 64,622 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 102,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 457,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 72,906 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Argyle owns 0.09% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 26,454 shares. 1,000 were reported by Covington Cap Management. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 109,260 shares. Lasry Marc holds 12.15% or 7.77 million shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 13,670 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.