Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Its Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Stake by $10.10 Million as Shares Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Iron Financial Trimmed Its Position

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 1.09M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $152.76. About 3.88M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 424.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 38 selling transactions for $34.39 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of stock or 200 shares. Weaver Amy E also sold $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Benioff Marc sold $724,717.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

