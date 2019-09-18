Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Trimmed Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 609,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, down from 624,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 353,802 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 14,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $820,000, down from 19,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 1.60M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 112,531 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 4,609 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,663 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 68,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 9.50 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated has 6,373 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 200,828 shares. 21,775 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability. Daiwa Group has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Dorsey & Whitney Limited holds 3,140 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 22,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2.84M were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Lincoln National Corporation invested in 8,452 shares. Verity Verity Limited Co holds 0.79% or 20,952 shares in its portfolio. 9,437 are held by Joel Isaacson Ltd Company. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 6,882 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 2.72% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,129 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested in 1,500 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 118,411 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blackrock has 39.13M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Davidson Advisors holds 0.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 55,058 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 85,528 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Limited Liability (Wy) owns 1,384 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $697.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,331 shares to 321,795 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.