Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Position by $10.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Old Republic International Has Lifted Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding by $10.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, up from 781,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,466 shares. Stillwater Ltd has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Parkside Fin Bancorp & holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 18 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 170,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.79M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 100 are owned by St Johns Invest Management Limited Com. Kistler has 3,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Edgepoint Invest Gp Inc holds 7.26M shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 61,265 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 75,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% or 3,682 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 609,550 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 26,300 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 5,832 shares. 700,000 were reported by Soros Fund Lc. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.73 million shares stake. Arete Wealth Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,143 shares. American Research And Management holds 0.02% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 184 shares. Bokf Na holds 18,209 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 71,505 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.33% or 14,274 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought $256,542. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getting Richer With Archer – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland makes a citrus play – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Midwest Flooding Continues To Stall Transportation – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Bought Archer Daniels Midland For The Valuation And Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.