Tensile Capital Management Stake in Ptc (PTC) Has Trimmed by $19.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shah Capital Management Maintains Stake in Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 5.57 million shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 215,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 460,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.31 million, down from 675,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 811,779 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.06% or 2.23 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.51% stake. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.16% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 10,955 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 70,268 shares. Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.52% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com accumulated 167,413 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 4,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 26,649 shares. Daiwa Securities has 4,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 31,502 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.70 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300. Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of stock.

