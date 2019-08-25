Tensile Capital Management Raised Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding by $1.06 Million; Share Value Rose; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder 13D Management Has Boosted Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 212,940 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 384,192 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares to 675,228 shares, valued at $62.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,993 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).