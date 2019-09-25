Tensile Capital Management Raised Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Share Value Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Eaton Vance (EV) by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 2.10M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 75.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,412 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $837,000, down from 79,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 6,792 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 205,516 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 44,877 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Cambridge Investment has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 201,727 shares. Charles Schwab reported 4.01 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canal Ins holds 0.21% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 87,893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 513,247 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mengis Cap Management Inc reported 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,000 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Transocean Ltd. For: Sep 23 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EV shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 78.37 million shares or 2.31% less from 80.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap owns 0.13% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 106,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 148,374 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 146,908 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 90,593 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability reported 14,914 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 12,594 shares stake. Fiduciary Communication stated it has 581,827 shares. 19,012 are held by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Fayez Sarofim & owns 1.15% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 5.16M shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 21,111 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has 0.12% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 533,693 shares. 702,000 were reported by Old Republic Int. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,303 shares stake. Motco stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 94,350 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 17,720 shares to 70,185 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).