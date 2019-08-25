Tensile Capital Management Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Upped by $1.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Semper Augustus Investments Group Increases Position in Avx New (AVX)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 212,940 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 281,291 shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 913 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 92,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Geode Capital Management reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Strs Ohio holds 34,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co stated it has 15,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 12,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Grp Inc stated it has 29,765 shares. James Rech stated it has 45,890 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 200,079 shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 66,091 shares to 141,993 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,987 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

