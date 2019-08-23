Tensile Capital Management Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Has Boosted by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Montag & Caldwell Lowered Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 146,176 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 32,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 363,940 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, down from 396,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 5.73M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 307,920 shares to 311,171 shares, valued at $28.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 51,735 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,579 shares. Barnett And has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,845 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 0.5% stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.83% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gideon Capital Advsr owns 5,228 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.34% or 922,219 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Llc holds 0.16% or 10,181 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 1.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc reported 361,156 shares. Madison Invest has invested 0.71% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tctc Holdings Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,706 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 39,715 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

