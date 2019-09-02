Tensile Capital Management Maintains Stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN); Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 124.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 51,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 93,322 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 41,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 355,431 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellpoint Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,466 shares to 16,098 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,657 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.89% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 179,384 were reported by Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Hennessy Advsr invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 13,833 shares. King Wealth holds 10,102 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 861 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 9,129 were reported by Sigma Planning. Invesco invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The New York-based Etrade has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 381,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California-based Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 375,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,525 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).