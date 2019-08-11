Tensile Capital Management Lowered Stake in Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) by $2.10 Million; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 508,013 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8.07M shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 260,313 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 252,992 shares. Mig Cap Lc holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 16.28 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 351,492 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 275,881 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 7.09 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 202,970 shares. Hudock Cap Lc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 5.20M are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 75,212 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 1.27 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 744 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 31,078 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 6,656 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 0.8% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 31,773 shares. Financial Counselors reported 15,332 shares. Axa has 205,149 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 9,607 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 550 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1,955 are held by Perritt Mgmt. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co accumulated 51 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Headinvest Limited Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,124 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 43 shares. 6,511 are owned by Srb Corporation.