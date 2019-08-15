Tensile Capital Management Increases Holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN); Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding Has Upped by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 177,450 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 345,750 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 84,560 shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 86,991 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 12,085 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 753 shares. D E Shaw & Co, a New York-based fund reported 293,953 shares. 20,282 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Marathon Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 361,896 shares. 223,892 are held by State Bank Of Mellon. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0% or 13,900 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 59,387 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 35,044 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 51,071 shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $61.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

