Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 5.73M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 186,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 163,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 201,684 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 876,548 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 780 shares. Hudock holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 2,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 25,111 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 724,381 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 253,295 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 89,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 488,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com has 32,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Co reported 197,161 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 3,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.40 million shares stake.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 885,926 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Transocean (RIG) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HP Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 47,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 56,112 were reported by Raymond James Financial Service. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0.12% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 169,784 shares. Aqr Limited Liability accumulated 437,493 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 152,717 shares. Tci Wealth reported 240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.33% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Glenmede Na reported 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 249,871 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 7,627 shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 15,700 shares to 462,710 shares, valued at $20.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,700 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).