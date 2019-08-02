Tensile Capital Management Increased Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding; As Akebia Therapeut (AKBA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Raised Position

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeut (AKBA) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 61,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The institutional investor held 282,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 220,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.99% or $0.3723 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7677. About 641,252 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 285,722 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,836 shares to 61,158 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,085 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 0% or 11,613 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 553,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus has 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 283,044 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 213,942 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 751 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 93,282 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 282,329 shares. 134,681 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company. 63,518 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. 6,210 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,262 shares. Blackrock reported 8.48M shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 136,000 shares to 624,987 shares, valued at $47.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).