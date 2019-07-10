Tensile Capital Management Holds Holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN); Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Apple Com (AAPL) Position as Share Value Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.31. About 8.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 117,904 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,991 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd has invested 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 101,284 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.08% or 55,667 shares. Bouchey Grp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,400 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Lc reported 117,573 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 109,677 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.25M shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 7,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Limited Liability Corp reported 447,021 shares. 791,471 are held by Hexavest.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw Etf (SPYG) by 25,727 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.98 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.