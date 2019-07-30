Tensile Capital Management Holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Raised by $1.06 Million; As Netease (Call) (NTES) Shares Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Lifted Position by $2.70 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $235.34. About 255,361 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 102,731 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,405 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

