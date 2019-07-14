Tensile Capital Management Holding in Crown Holdings Com Stk (CCK) Decreased by $10.10 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (CCK) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 187,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 938,282 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.12M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 55,650 shares. Jensen Invest Management reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 158,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd New York reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,987 shares. Principal Gru holds 0% or 14,048 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Anchor Bolt Lp has 4.84% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 915,065 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 1,641 shares. St Johns Inv Management Comm Limited Co holds 0% or 100 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp reported 2.21% stake. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership has invested 3.75% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02 million for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares to 46,572 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).