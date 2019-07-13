Tensile Capital Management Holding in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding by $359,946

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.59 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 297,405 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.72 million, down from 309,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.58. About 640,566 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 17.70 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3. On Friday, February 22 the insider Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000.