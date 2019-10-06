Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $1.38 Million as Share Price Declined; T J X Cos (TJX) Market Value Rose While Chartist Has Decreased Holding by $6.03 Million

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 114 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.70 million, down from 5,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.24 lastly. It is down 54.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,000 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $801.00M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.