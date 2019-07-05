Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $4.54 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Upped Southern Co Com (SO) Holding by $4.84 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 58.19% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 13/04/2018 – SINGAPORE’S GIC, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH, AND DRAGON CAPITAL AMONG CORNERSTONE INVESTORS IN TECHCOMBANK’S EQUITY ISSUE – TERMSHEET; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 85,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 24 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 2.62% or 394,455 shares. Gotham Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4,149 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 39,511 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.03% or 4,762 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 9,269 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 467,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 46,865 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.65 million activity. Weiss Adam J. also sold $104,520 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares. 1,553 shares were sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W, worth $83,582 on Friday, January 18.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,698 shares to 94,956 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,957 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 1.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 216,041 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.09% or 5.69 million shares in its portfolio. 13,839 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd. 18,630 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 19,556 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 9,192 shares. Security National reported 1,600 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 2.00M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund accumulated 20,569 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South State Corp reported 25,024 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of stock.