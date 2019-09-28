Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding; American Realty Trust Has 1.22 Sentiment

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.80, from 0.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 11 funds increased and opened new positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in American Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 287,026 shares, up from 262,359 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Entercom Communications (ETM) stake by 26.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as Entercom Communications (ETM)’s stock declined 16.72%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 1.40M shares with $8.13M value, down from 1.91M last quarter. Entercom Communications now has $484.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 753,827 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. FIELD JOSEPH M bought $1.77M worth of stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company has market cap of $245.72 million. The firm leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land. It has a 1.54 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio comprised 50 apartment communities totaling 8,266 units; 8 commercial properties, including 5 office buildings and 3 retail centers; and a golf course.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Realty Investors, Inc. for 1,584 shares.

The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 6,007 shares traded. American Realty Investors, Inc. (ARL) has declined 17.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500.

