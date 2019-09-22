Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stake by $2.28 Million; Stock Rose; Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) as Valuation Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 66,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 362,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.85 million, down from 429,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10 million shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 600,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.68M, down from 630,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 580,808 shares traded or 25.12% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 144.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 41,350 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $190.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.