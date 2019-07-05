Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Position by $453,000; Shares Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Winslow Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $424,494

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34 million, down from 112,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $517.25. About 120,411 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.27. About 14.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The IMX Reaches A Six-Month High After May’s Volatility – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Disingenuous About Convergence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 209,875 shares stake. Anderson Hoagland has 2.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 366,694 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 620,774 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 4,169 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management stated it has 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ent Financial Serv holds 1.01% or 24,419 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,433 shares. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 5.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 1.42 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 0.63% stake. Capital Va stated it has 1,310 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bender Robert Assocs stated it has 129,605 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67B for 24.09 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.8% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,263 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1,826 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.09% or 972,015 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 391,528 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shell Asset Company invested in 0.14% or 13,678 shares. Security Capital Rech & Mgmt has 301,615 shares for 5.55% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 127,880 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 181,568 shares. 7,700 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 173 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sector ETFs & Stocks to Buy or Avoid Post Fed Meeting – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Income Trust Is Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2019 Dividend Rates Per Common and Per Series A Preferred Share and Q3 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series B Preferred Share – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833. TAYLOR KEITH D sold 2,785 shares worth $1.06 million. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million.