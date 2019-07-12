Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stake by $1.06 Million; Shares Rose; Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 85,755 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares to 196,473 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.83 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 39,715 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.