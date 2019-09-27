Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Ptc (PTC) as Market Value Declined; Newfocus Financial Group Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $215.25. About 3.87 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 215,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 460,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.31 million, down from 675,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 659,061 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,561 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust stated it has 19,950 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership holds 303,123 shares. Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 444,732 shares. Aspen Investment reported 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested in 0.02% or 96 shares. Whittier Tru Com invested in 0.51% or 70,678 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 630,204 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parkside Bancorp Tru invested in 1,628 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 279,655 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 150,772 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 62.40 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 318,318 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bridges Management holds 4,185 shares. 239 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Macquarie reported 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 2,000 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mai Cap Mgmt has 2,554 shares. Raymond James Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 29,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 95 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,620 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 2,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

