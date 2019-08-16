Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered News New (NWSA) Position by $936,000; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $17.65 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 3.87M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 14/03/2018 – Ned & Ariel Fulmer Chronicle Their First Home Purchase with Realtor.com® and BuzzFeed; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.