Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered Entercom Communications (ETM) Position by $2.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Prologis (PLD) Stock Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $13.26 Million Its Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 247,357 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 165,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.51M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 1.35 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.36% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westover Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 3,125 shares. M&T National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Farmers Merchants holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors stated it has 250,539 shares. Century invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bokf Na invested 0.13% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 25,700 shares. Opus Cap Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 867,701 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 684,249 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 106,376 shares. Sarasin And Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.27% or 192,874 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.70 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.