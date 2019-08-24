Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) as Share Price Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, American Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 700,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 39,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81M shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability holds 286,089 shares. Dubuque National Bank And has 1,400 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 54,272 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 237,471 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Keybank Association Oh reported 6,688 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability reported 38,124 shares. Greenhaven Associate Inc reported 9.35M shares. Tcw Group Inc has 2.38M shares. Rampart Co Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,625 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4,725 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd has 12,320 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Street Corporation reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.