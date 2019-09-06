Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding by $1.06 Million; Renaissance Group Holding in The Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $2.70 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 245,766 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Boeing Co (BA) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 83,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 250 shares. 2,149 are held by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com. Ifrah Svcs Incorporated holds 2,040 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 5.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 701 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Millennium Management Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Planning Corp holds 29,629 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Management reported 13,525 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 3,456 shares stake. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.6% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 24,810 shares. Signature And Inv Limited Com owns 886 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 260,183 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,305 shares to 75,159 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eni Spa (NYSE:E) by 85,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

