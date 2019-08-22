Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Position by $1.06 Million; As Entegris (ENTG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Connable Office Cut Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 147,421 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 8,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 103,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 111,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 380,111 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 434,888 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 300 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Llc has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 2.09M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Comm. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.65 million shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc reported 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). State Street accumulated 2.82M shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,359 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Geode Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Natl Bank reported 14,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris’ Sensible Merger With Versum Materials – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Prod (XOP) by 11,132 shares to 341,993 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).