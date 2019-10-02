Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Stock Price Declined; Friess Associates Maintains Holding in Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 65,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 699,788 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 634,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 108,670 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 282,069 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48M, down from 297,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 20,068 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 19.86 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 347,817 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 164 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Inv Service Wi holds 2.28% or 12,839 shares. 29,478 are held by British Columbia Mgmt. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.03% or 9,715 shares. Natixis accumulated 135,573 shares. Bartlett Lc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,476 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 502,786 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 25,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,789 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp has 4,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts: Good Company, But Avoid The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts – Benzinga” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 69,257 shares. Marathon Mgmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Eqis Cap Mgmt reported 49,168 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs invested 0.05% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Chase Inv Counsel Corp holds 0.36% or 99,600 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). J Goldman & Limited Partnership invested in 792,337 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Synovus Financial Corp holds 75 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 91 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 132,328 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Moreover, D E Shaw And Co has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.03M shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 633,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,600 shares to 17,217 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,611 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Glu Mobile Reminds Investors Why Mobile Gaming Is a Fickle Industry – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glu -5% despite Q1 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/11: (TTOO) (LXRX) (LOVE) Higher (ZS) (GME) (PLAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.