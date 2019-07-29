Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Its Groupon Com Stk (GRPN) Stake by $2.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Upped by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc Com Stk (GRPN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company's stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

