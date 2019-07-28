Tensile Capital Management Has Decreased Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake as Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Payden & Rygel Raised Its Position by $13.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 303,298 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cornerstone Transforms Traditional Performance Management into Ongoing Conversations – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Named a Leader in the 2018 Talent Management Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Sharp Deceleration Makes Me Wary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 5,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank has 85,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 82,500 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co reported 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Principal Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% stake. 211,219 were accumulated by Arrowstreet L P. Partners holds 0.33% or 105,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 31,283 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,287 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 12,400 shares. D E Shaw owns 526,014 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,224 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Art Advsr Llc invested 0.02% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Oberweis Asset Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 103,680 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc holds 56,710 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt stated it has 13,640 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.35% or 6,876 shares. Essex Financial Ser reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Capital Management accumulated 27,577 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Com reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 10,728 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Georgia-based Zwj Counsel has invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10,903 shares. 3,392 were reported by Bell Natl Bank. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 24,504 shares. Villere St Denis J & Commerce Limited Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Payden & Rygel reported 1.95% stake. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.61% or 62,614 shares in its portfolio.