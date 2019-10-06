Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Position in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by $2.28 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 600,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.68 million, down from 630,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 327,779 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.56 million for 144.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

