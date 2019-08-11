Tensile Capital Management Has Cut News New/Cl B (NWS) Holding By $4.50 Million; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $7.36 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 353.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired 66,311 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 85,078 shares with $9.45 million value, up from 18,767 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased News Corp New/Cl B (NWS) stake by 33.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as News Corp New/Cl B (NWS)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 756,525 shares with $9.45 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. News Corp New/Cl B now has $8.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 809,493 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 1,431 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa owns 11,405 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 456,447 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 41,631 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 1.93% or 90,039 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.27% or 1.57 million shares. Texas Yale stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 23,608 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Cognios Limited Com, Kansas-based fund reported 18,889 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp Cap Mgmt reported 19,694 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Middleton & Incorporated Ma accumulated 24,711 shares. Zacks Inv accumulated 120,526 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12.